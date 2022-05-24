Companies make racial justice pledges but support ‘great replacement’ candidates

Retail News
Companies make racial justice pledges but support ‘great replacement’ candidatesThe Washington Post 05/23/2022
Companies such as Walgreens have pledged to fight for racial justice in the workplace and society. That hasn’t stopped some of them, however, from donating money to political candidates who echo key elements of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory promoted by white nationalists and tied to hate crimes.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!