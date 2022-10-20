Companies push workers to return to offices as the job market cools

Retail News

USA Today

A slowdown in the job market had led some employers to believe that they have the leverage to demand that workers who have been doing their jobs remotely return to their offices. “Companies are a little less concerned that they’re not going to fill jobs if they lose people because of return-to-work policies,” said Jim McCoy, senior vice president of talent solutions for ManpowerGroup. “There’s starting to be less competition for talent, and employers can be a little more selective.”