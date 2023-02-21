Companies stick with four-day workweek after pilot ends

Retail News

CNN

Ninety-two percent of the 61 companies that took part in a six-month test of a four-day workweek have continued following the completion of the pilot. Sixty percent of workers who took part in the test said they were better able to combine the responsibilities of their jobs and personal lives as a result. Twenty-seven percent of male participants said that they were able to spend more time with their kids. Thirteen percent of women said the same.