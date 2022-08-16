Construction pros lifted Home Depot’s 2Q results

Retail News

Home Depot’s same-store sales rose 5.8 percent in the second quarter, above the 4.9 percent expected by Wall Street, on the strength of its business with construction industry professionals. Higher product prices drove the average transaction up nine percent, even as transactions fell three percent during the quarter. Earnings per share came in at $5.05, better than the $4.94 consensus among analysts.