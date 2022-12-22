Consumer confidence buoyed by lower gas prices and easing inflation

Retail News
Consumer confidence buoyed by lower gas prices and easing inflationCNN 12/21/2022
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index hit 108.3 for December, an abrupt upturn from the November pulse on the U.S. economy of 101.4. “Inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September 2021, with recent declines in gas prices a major impetus,” commented Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!