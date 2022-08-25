Consumer spending has fueled inflation

Retail News
Consumer spending has fueled inflationThe New York Times 08/25/2022
Consumer demand for all types of products accounted for 60 percent of inflation in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021, according to researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the University of Maryland and Harvard University. Supply shortages for everything from human workers to raw materials accounted for the other 40 percent.
