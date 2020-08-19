Consumers remain focused on home-bound activities

Retail News

CNBC

Dana Telsey, CEO & chief research officer at Telsey Advisory Group, believes that many consumer behaviors centered around the home are likely to continue after the novel coronavirus pandemic has passed. “Home is going to continue to be a winner,” she said. “It’s an office, an exercise center, an entertainment and now an education center also. I think consumers are basically re-investing in the remodels of their homes for a prolonged period of time,” she told CNBC.