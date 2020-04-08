Consumers resent being tracked online

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Shoppers are well aware that retailers often make product suggestions online based on their browsing history. As it turns out, it disturbs them to the point of not making a purchase at all, according to a recent research paper published in the Journal of Consumer Research. The study found that 41 percent of those whose browsing history was tracked chose to walk away before making a purchase versus only 20 percent of those who were not observed at all.