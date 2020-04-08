Consumers resent being tracked online

Retail News
Consumers resent being tracked onlineThe Wall Street Journal 08/02/2020
Shoppers are well aware that retailers often make product suggestions online based on their browsing history. As it turns out, it disturbs them to the point of not making a purchase at all, according to a recent research paper published in the Journal of Consumer Research. The study found that 41 percent of those whose browsing history was tracked chose to walk away before making a purchase versus only 20 percent of those who were not observed at all.
