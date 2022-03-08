Consumers spend after voicing concerns about where the economy is heading

Retail News
Consumers spend after voicing concerns about where the economy is headingThe Wall Street Journal 08/01/2022
Consumers continue to spend overall despite waning confidence in the economy. “There’s all kinds of disconnects in this economy, but there’s a very strong disconnect between how people say they feel and how they’re behaving,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. “This gap between sentiment and behavior is the widest I’ve ever seen.”
