Convenience stores are slow to add EV chargers

Retail News

CNN

High electric utility fees are inspiring convenience stores with gas pumps to take their time installing charging stations for electric vehicles. Iowa-based Kim and Go first installed an electric charger at one of its stores in 2008. Today, it only has chargers at 35 of its 400 stores. Jacob Maass, commercial fuels manager at Iowa-based Kum and Go, said the retailer is negotiating with utilities to get costs lowered to the point that it makes sense to install and operate chargers.