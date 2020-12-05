Coronavirus cases grow more quickly near meat processing plants

Retail News

Bloomberg

The coronavirus is spreading in counties containing meatpacking plants in the U.S. at more than twice the rate as the country as a whole. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in counties with large slaughterhouses jumped 40 percent in the week following President Donald Trump issuing an executive order to reopen the facilities. The national rate was up 19 percent during the same period, according to an analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.