Costco has introduced the sale of 1-ounce gold bars, according to the company’s CFO, Richard Galanti. These gold bars, sourced from reputable refineries like South Africa’s Rand Refinery and Switzerland’s PAMP Suisse, are priced at $1,949.99 and $1,979.99, respectively. Galanti noted that these gold bars are consistently selling out within a few hours of being listed on the website, with a limit of two bars per member.