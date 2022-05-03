Costco’s same-store sales jump 15.85 percent

Retail News
Costco’s same-store sales jump 15.85 percentForbes 03/04/2022
Costco reported a 15.85 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales for its fiscal 2022 second quarter, while clubs in Canada were up 16.05 percent. The warehouse club giant did not answer whether it would raise membership fees. That may not be necessary as the chain reports that half of all memberships are for the higher priced executive card.
Discussions
