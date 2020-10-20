COVID-19 concerns will cut trips to stores over the holidays

Retail News
COVID-19 concerns will cut trips to stores over the holidaysCNBC 10/20/2020
Americans are planning to visit an average of 5.2 stores this holiday, down from seven last year, according to Deloitte. The consulting firm expects one-stop store outlets such as mass merchandisers to benefit as consumers look to reduce the number of places they shop. “If I can go fewer places and if I can check [more] things off my list… I think that’s going to bode well for mass retailers,” said Rod Sides, a vice chairman of retail and distribution at Deloitte. “We’re all used to going there, and we’re used to their safety protocols.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!