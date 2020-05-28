COVID-19 delays IKEA’s expansion into South America

Retail News
COVID-19 delays IKEA’s expansion into South AmericaReuters 05/28/2020
IKEA, which planned to open its first store in South America next year in Santiago, Chile, has pushed back its plans to 2022. The furniture retailer currently has 442 stores under its banner operating in Asia, Europe and North America. It is in the process of gradually reopening 350 locations that were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
