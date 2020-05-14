COVID-19 endangers retailers already hurt by Amazon

Retail News
COVID-19 endangers retailers already hurt by AmazonThe Wall Street Journal 05/14/2020
A Wall Street Journal article begins, “Amazon.com may hurt retailers. Coronavirus will finish them off.” Around 100,000 stores were expected to close over the next five years, as a greater percentage of retail sales shifts online, according to a UBS projection. The number of people regularly shopping online is only likely to increase as Americans deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!