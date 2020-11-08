COVID-19 has reshaped the retail industry

Retail News

The Washington Post

Tractor Supply has been one of the big retail industry winners as the novel coronavirus pandemic has upended Americans’ personal and professional lives. Macy’s has been one of the big losers, having gone from being part of the S&P 500 in January to falling out of it by July. “It’s very Darwinian,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist for S&P Global. “It’s survival of the fittest and, oftentimes, the survival of the biggest.”