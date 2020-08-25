COVID-19 prompts KFC to hit pause on ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan

Retail News

USA Today

KFC is suspending the use of its “Finger Licking’ Good” advertising slogan as its use “doesn’t feel quite right” in the midst of a pandemic that has claimed more than 170,000 American lives. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, in a statement.