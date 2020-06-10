COVID forces second largest cinema chain to close its theaters

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Regal Cinemas’ Cineworld subsidiary, the second-largest cinema chain in the world and U.S., has decided to temporarily close its theaters as movie studios delay the debuts of major films while the novel coronavirus remains unchecked across much of the country. “We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit, meat,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger. “We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”