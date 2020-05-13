Creditor wants Neiman Marcus to pursue deal with Saks

Retail News

Reuters

Mudrick Capital Management, a hedge fund that holds a portion of Neiman Marcus’ roughly $5 billion in debt, has sent a letter to the retailer’s board of directors urging it to explore a sale or merger with Saks. Murdrick believes the combination of the two companies could create up to $4.7 billion in value if Neiman Marcus closes at least 22 stores that are in overlapping Saks locations.