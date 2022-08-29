Curbside pickup becomes an essential retail service

Retail News

The Washington Post

Retailers ramped up their curbside pickup programs during the most difficult months of the pandemic and consumers have continued using the service even as fears of severe illness have lessened among the general population. One-third of adults under the age of 50 who began using curbside pickup since the pandemic began expect to continue making use of it, according to a study from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the SCAN Foundation.