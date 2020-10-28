Customers place 25K online orders after bookstore asks for help

Retail News

The New York Times

The owner of Strand Bookstores in New York went on Facebook and Twitter to say the business was “unsustainable” after sales fell 70 percent following the novel coronavirus outbreak. The company’s cash was running low and the owner turned to customers to help save the 93-year-old business. They responded by placing 25,000 online orders over the weekend. That’s compared to a typical count of 300 orders.