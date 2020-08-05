Retail News
CVS CEO sees ‘a new normal emerge’CNBC 05/06/2020
CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo said the company is seeing consumers order prescription drugs for home delivery and taking advantage of telemedicine services rather than heading to a doctor’s office or urgent care clinic. “We expect that elements of today’s new norm will become part of tomorrow’s everyday routines,” he said on the company’s earnings call.
