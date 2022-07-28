CVS pharmacists can refuse to fill prescriptions over moral objections

Retail News
CVS pharmacists can refuse to fill prescriptions over moral objectionsUSA Today 07/27/2022
CVS Pharmacy allows pharmacists and associates to refuse to sell birth control products to customers based on moral or religious grounds. The company’s policy requires that responsibility for filling the prescription or completing the purchase be turned over to another team member. Rival Walgreens, which has a similar policy, is now the target of a boycott after team members refused to sell birth control products to customers.
