Dallas Cowboys criticized over Black Rifle Coffee deal

Retail News

CNBC

The Dallas Cowboys football team is facing criticism on social media after the team announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee following the recent mass shooting events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, and at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. Black Rifle’s products have names that include “Silencer Smooth Coffee Rounds,” “AK-47 Espresso Blend” and “Murdered Out Coffee Roast.”