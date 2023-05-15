Debt ceiling drama weighs on consumer sentiment

Retail News
Debt ceiling drama weighs on consumer sentimentReuters 05/15/2023
The University of Michigan’s U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low in May as Americans became concerned about the nation’s economic prospects as they await Congress approving the federal debt ceiling. The Congressional Budget Office has said the U.S. may default on some payment obligations if the debt ceiling is not raised.
