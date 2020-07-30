Retail News

Delayed school openings and online learning a mixed bag for retailers

CNBC 07/30/2020

Delays in school openings and a shift to remote learning will hurt apparel retailers but could benefit those selling consumer electronics. With so much uncertainty about what will happen due to the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in many parts of the country, many merchants are taking a wait and see approach at this point in time.

