Delayed school openings and online learning a mixed bag for retailers

Retail News
Delayed school openings and online learning a mixed bag for retailersCNBC 07/30/2020
Delays in school openings and a shift to remote learning will hurt apparel retailers but could benefit those selling consumer electronics. With so much uncertainty about what will happen due to the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in many parts of the country, many merchants are taking a wait and see approach at this point in time.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!