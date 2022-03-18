Delivery drivers take a hit from high gas prices

Retail News
Delivery drivers take a hit from high gas pricesThe New York Times 03/18/2022
Gig workers delivery people and food orders for DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and others are taking a hit from rising gas prices. The drivers have traditionally not been reimbursed for miles driven since they are independent contractors. Lyft and Uber have recently added surcharges to help drivers offset the costs of filling up their tanks.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!