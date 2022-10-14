Demand for warehouse space is falling off

Retail News
Demand for warehouse space is falling offThe Wall Street Journal 10/14/2022
Warehouse leasing activity in the third quarter fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began and vacancy rates, while still quite low, have begun to tick up slightly. “We’re not seeing an avalanche of space coming on the market or anything like that, but we are starting to see some signs that things are slowing down a little bit,” said Mark Russo, senior director and head of industrial research at Savills Inc.
