Depop designers are branching out

Many young designers sold their goods on Depop during the pandemic. The success they found there has put them in a position to sell their goods on their own sites. Shirley Tang developed a following on the social shopping app, but has since focused on selling her creations directly to consumers. “I wanted that independent establishment, even if it meant losing out on a little bit of new people who were going to be organically finding my pieces on Depop,” said Ms. Tang, who is a senior at the Parsons School of Design. “To me, that was a worthy sacrifice.