Despite uncertain economy, 2022 was marked by sizable acquisitions

Yes, the biggest deal going is Kroger’s merger with Albertsons, a plan that has a major regulatory hurdle to clear before achieving fruition, but the retail industry was rife with acquisition activity in many sectors, including Amazon’s purchase of iRobot, ChannelAdvisor’s acquisition by CommerceHub, Estée Lauder’s nab of Tom Ford and the Victoria’s Secret/Adore Me deal.