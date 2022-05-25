Dick’s expects to ‘adapt quickly’ to macroeconomic challenges

Retail News

CNBC

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expecting sales to slump between two and eight percent this year and earnings per share to come in between $9.15 and $11.70 per share, down from its previous guidance of $11.70 to $13.10. Dick’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart acknowledged the company is facing macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, and expects her company to “adapt quickly” to what comes next.