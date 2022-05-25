Dick’s expects to ‘adapt quickly’ to macroeconomic challenges

Retail News
Dick’s expects to ‘adapt quickly’ to macroeconomic challengesCNBC 05/25/2022
Dick’s Sporting Goods is expecting sales to slump between two and eight percent this year and earnings per share to come in between $9.15 and $11.70 per share, down from its previous guidance of $11.70 to $13.10. Dick’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart acknowledged the company is facing macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, and expects her company to “adapt quickly” to what comes next.
