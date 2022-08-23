Dick’s feels better about its 2022 outlook

Retail News
Dick’s feels better about its 2022 outlookCNBC 08/23/2022
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported revenues of $3.11 billion during the last quarter, above the $3.07 billion expected by analysts. The company now expects earnings per share to come in between $10 and $12. That’s up from its previous guidance of $9.15 to $11.70. The chain said its inventory position is in good shape, meaning that it will not have to engage in added markdowns to move merchandise.
