Dick’s is the latest retailer to announce stores to close on Thanksgiving

Retail News

WSLS

Dick’s Sporting Goods has joined Walmart and Target in announcing it would close its stores on Thanksgiving Day. “We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, chairman and CEO of the sporting goods retailer. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”