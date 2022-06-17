Source: Twitter

Twitter recently launched a new feature, Product Drops, that allows online merchants to tease their upcoming product launches.

“People come to Twitter to talk about products and product drops every day. And merchants have long been dropping products on Twitter without any native product support,” wrote Twitter in a blog entry. “We’re excited to change that and introduce new shopping features that empower shoppers to stay on top of the launches that matter most to them and provide merchants with another way to engage shoppers around big product moments.”

With Product Drops, a merchant will be able to tweet about an upcoming launch. Clicking directly on the post opens a full-screen Product Details Page with a description of the item, a photo, pricing and a clickable hashtag that shows what others are saying about the product on Twitter.

A “Remind me” button will appear at the bottom of the Product Drop post so, with a tap, a Twitter user can be alerted. On launch day, an in-app notification appears in the Twitter user’s notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop, so they can jump on the deal. By clicking the notification, the user is directed to the merchant’s website to make a purchase.

Introducing Product Drops, a new feature that helps shoppers stay on top of your latest launches. Check it out👇 pic.twitter.com/X0YDqtE3YA — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) June 10, 2022

Twitter is testing the Product Drops feature with select partners, including Dior, Fossil, Home Depot, LEGO and Union Los Angeles.

“Every time we drop, Twitter’s a key touchpoint for us to boost awareness,” Richard Brook, Union marketing director, said in the Twitter blog post. “We’re eager to see how Product Drops helps us take things up a notch and deepen how we engage and inform our audience around upcoming launches.”

Nike and Foot locker both make use of notifications on their apps to alert customers of sneaker drops. Instagram uses a similar “Reminders” for product drops, although Twitter is more conservational than other social networks.

Twitter continues to add shopping features, including the April launch of Twitter Shops, which lets sellers showcase up to 50 products on the app. Last November, it tested livestream shopping in partnership with Walmart.