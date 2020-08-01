Does ‘selfish shopping’ justify post-holiday discounting?
After another holiday season spent focused on others, shoppers are spending their post-season run-down spending money on themselves, according to one regional grocery chain.
According to Terri Greenwald, store director at a Meijer in Swartz Creek, MI, the chain has seen the development of a significant post-holiday trend of customers who are buying things for themselves in the aftermath of the holidays (often because of the gift cards that they received during the season). Ms. Greenwald, speaking to a local mid-Michigan Fox affiliate, noted a series of deals available at the store after the holidays.
Gift cards have been increasing in popularity for more than a decade, topping the list of most requested gift items for the thirteenth year in a row in the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2019 holiday spending survey. In that poll, 59 percent wanted gift cards for the holidays.
Whether driven by gift card redemption, self-spending after a season of giving or other phenomena, it is becoming clear that the holiday shopping season no longer ends with Christmas. An NRF survey found that 68 percent of shoppers planned to shop the week after Christmas, with 50 percent looking forward to deals and promotions, NBC News reports.
It is not clear how necessary — or how wise — it is for retailers to have such sales immediately in the wake of holiday season discounts. Making post-holiday deep discounts available to capture the “selfish-shopper” helps customers make the most efficient use of money that has already been given to a retailer by the person who bought the gift card, but it could also mean retailers losing potentially more lucrative sales. At the same time, customers are so likely to wait for deals on some items that not offering one could compromise a sale.
Customers may also have an added incentive to shop the store soon after the holidays if they’ve gotten a gift card—deal or not. Despite the fact that gift cards do not expire, statistically speaking, customers are more likely to forget about or lose them the longer they go without using them, according to an ABC News report.
- ‘Selfish Shopping’: Meijer store director talks new post-holiday trend – NBC News
- Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping – NBC News
- Holiday shoppers plan to spend 4 percent more this year – National Retail Federation
- Gift cards: use ‘em before you lose ‘em – ABC News
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is there a new wave of selfish shoppers shopping for themselves after the holidays? Are retailers wise to peg promotions to the concept of the selfish shopper or are they diluting potential profits?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Does ‘selfish shopping’ justify post-holiday discounting?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t see this as anything new: consumers have always spent gift cards and holiday cash after the main part of the holidays. And as for discounting: most retailers promote heavily in the aftermath of the holidays to clear down stock as they prepare for the new season.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Neil I had drafted a comment before reading yours and then realized you had made the two points I was preparing to make.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Casting nets for selfish shoppers makes all kinds of sense. It’s well documented that shoppers tend to spend over shopping card limits. Shoppers feel doubly smart when using a gift card and scoring a deal at the same time.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I don’t think they are diluting potential profits as some shoppers may be reluctant to buy for themselves, especially after spending so much on others without having a promotional or discounted price as an excuse/incentive. Would the retailer get this sales without one? I tend to think not in the month of January at least.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I was at Macy’s on Christmas Eve and it was hard to find something that wasn’t 50-70 percent off in menswear. Where did they go from there after Christmas? Seriously. How low is low when you purchased too much apparel that didn’t resonate? #desperate
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
New? I’ve lived through a couple post-Christmas transitions and always thought it was the time to pick up whatever Santa might not have delivered. Because it was finally on sale. Only now, the deals pre-Christmas are so good that the selfish shopper can say “why wait?” I don’t think the selfish shopper is the primary driver of post-Christmas business. I think it’s the very tricky process of executing seasonal transition. How does the retailer sell down and out-of-winter product at the best possible margin and convert to climate-appropriate transitional product? We still have the 60 coldest days of the year ahead, so what are we converting to? And how does transition product in Boston differ from transition product in Miami? Deal-driven selfish shoppers will help clear fall/winter product, but the harder assignment is figuring out the transitional mix by latitude.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I have to be honest – I upgraded almost all my Apple products this holiday season. It was hard not to pass up the deals retailers had on these items. I generally would not have purchased so much for myself but I also know there were a lot of consumers in the same boat — nothing new, just more of it this season.