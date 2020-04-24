Is it okay to profit from a pandemic?
With fashionable masks and coronavirus-themed t-shirts hitting the market, exactly what merchandise is appropriate to sell amid a pandemic is up for debate. A first question, however, appears to be whether businesses can currently be seen making a profit.
Opportunists rushing out to buy sanitizer, face masks and wipes to sell online at exorbitant prices were embarrassed and saw their listings pulled by Amazon.com.
But what about the sales racked up by grocers amid the hoarding? To some, donations by Kroger, Publix, Walmart and other food sellers that have gone to supporting pandemic-related relief efforts have shielded them from perceptions that they are unduly profiting.
Scores of firms with manufacturing capabilities have shifted production to make face masks and other PPE as donations to hospitals.
Yet with masks recommended for all Americans and likely necessary for more than a year, others see opportunity. According to a blog entry from Etsy, the number of face mask sellers on the artisan marketplace had increased five-fold in the two weeks through Apr. 7, to nearly 20,000 sellers.
Some are wondering whether a fashionable mask trend will eventually hit the sites and then floors of Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and other apparel sellers. Vanessa Friedman, writing for The New York Times, posits that, assuming this scenario happens, “It is hard to avoid the nagging sense that designers are exploiting fear born during a pandemic for their own ends (and profit) and that consumers are using what is a medical necessity, one that is the most visible representation of the pain and isolation currently shared by so many, in a decorative way.”
Etsy in early March took down thousands of coronavirus-themed t-shirts and mugs with inspirational or comical sayings that it felt exploited the crisis. But scores of t-shirts with comical phrases — such as “Got TP?”, “If You Can Read This You Are Too Close” and “Pour Me A Quarantini” — can be found on Amazon, eBay and other sites.
A Wall Street Journal article exploring whether coronavirus t-shirts were “Funny or Offensive” detailed a tendency to memorialize crisis events in the past and the extent to which laughter can act as a coping mechanism.
- 4.7.20 Update: Mobilizing our Community in Times of Need – Etsy
- Should Masks Be a Fashion Statement? – The New York Times
- Coronavirus T-shirts: Funny or Offensive? – The Wall Street Journal
- Mask sales are suddenly a hot business for home businesses – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Pandemics don’t stop fast fashion: Brands sell face masks during crisis – Targum
- Publix launches initiative to help farmers, feed those in need during pandemic – Publix
- Publix Super Markets Charities donates another $1 million to Feeding America member food banks – Publix
- Denver creatives, home entrepreneurs take on a new role: mask producers – The Denver Post
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do companies face an ethical dilemma making a profit and chasing sales during crisis times? Are fashionable face masks, coronavirus-themed t-shirts, et al a merchandising opportunity that has more upside or downside for retailers?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Is it okay to profit from a pandemic?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Overt gouging is reprehensible and wrong; providing products and making a profit is perfectly fine. Retailers and brands need to survive, and so anything that they can do to generate revenue and keep their employees employed is fair and reasonable. However, retailers need to be very careful in how they position and sell their goods, and if anything they do is perceived as gouging or taking advantage of this crisis they will be severely punished by consumers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is nothing wrong with making a profit. Indeed, without profit there would be no progress: no investment, no staff salary increases, no expansion.
How that profit is made is everything. Making it by price gouging is a no. Making it through selling tasteless products is probably a no-go for most retailers as it will damage their brands. Making it through the blatant exploitation of others is a clear red line.
Retailers and others have every right to make a profit both now and as this crisis unfolds. They just need to be sensitive as to how they go about it. And they need to balance profit and giving back to the communities in which they serve.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Gouging is bad – but profits are not a bad thing. People want fashionable masks? Sell them at a fair price. Nobody should be expecting giveaways. And to those who desperately need food – it’s being given away as an act of charity, not because you are owed it. Be grateful.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Businesses can overcharge for a “fashionable” or “designer” mask because nobody really needs one. But they should not overcharge for a plain blue and white one. That is immoral. Few would mind if electronics geeks had to overpay for the newest gadget in high demand, but overcharging for basic food when so many find themselves out of work is also immoral.