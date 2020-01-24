Is Trump declaring war on counterfeits or Amazon and other e-marketplaces?
The Trump administration is looking to exert pressure on e-commerce platforms and warehouses to reduce the number of counterfeits sold to American consumers.
The Department of Homeland Security is expected to formally announce today “immediate actions” to pursue fines and other penalties “against third-party marketplaces and other intermediaries dealing in counterfeit merchandise,” according to reports.
The U.S. government, which has little recourse against foreign exporters of counterfeit goods, appears to be focusing its attention on more accessible domestic sites.
Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing in the Trump administration and a chief proponent of its tariff policy against China and other nations, said the new initiative is intended to make all e-marketplace operators do the right thing.
“We don’t love regulations in this administration, but what we do love is corporations accepting their appropriate responsibility. Right now, it’s skewed,” Mr. Navarro told CNBC after the signing of the Phase One trade deal with China last week. “If you’re an intellectual property rights holder, whether you’re Michael Kors or Louis Vuitton or Pfizer selling prescription drugs, the onus is really on your company to police the internet, where a lot of this counterfeiting occurs. That’s not right.”
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Varro said, “This is not about any one e-commerce platform — this is about e-commerce playing by a different set of rules that simultaneously hammer brick-and-mortar retailers, defraud consumers, punish workers and rip off intellectual-property rights holders. It’s Amazon, Shopify, Alibaba, eBay, JD.com, Walmart.com and a constellation of lesser players that provide the digital hubs.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Who bears the greatest responsibility for counterfeits entering the U.S. — the government, manufacturers, retailers or marketplaces? Will fining and pursuing other penalties against e-commerce marketplaces be effective in cutting the sale of counterfeit goods?
4 Comments on "Is Trump declaring war on counterfeits or Amazon and other e-marketplaces?"
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The question is interesting as posed — but from the standpoint of the retailer it may also be irrelevant. In the end, the consumer is going to hold the retailer ultimately responsible for what they sell. Whether platforms like Amazon will catch that fury, or it will be aimed directly and exclusively to the seller, is an interesting nuance though.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe it is the government’s responsibility to verify the provenance of a product that enters the U.S. If it says it’s Gucci then this needs to be proven upon entry. Marketplaces and retailers also have a responsibility, we can’t act as essentially fences for counterfeit goods.
Each player in the game must take ownership to protect the consumer, including said consumer. If it sounds too good to be true then it is!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I must disagree Ken. The government trying to check if a Gucci is real is well beyond their expertise. The product coming into the country was ordered by someone. Either that someone knew it was counterfeit or was terribly naïve. Prosecution of the buyer is what will stop this. Not the government trying catch as catch can.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This question does not have a simple answer. All these entities share some responsibility. Manufacturers know that what they are manufacturing is a knock-off and will be liable for counterfeiting. Retailers certainly know what it is that they purchase from suppliers and it is the retailers’ responsibility to inspect the products they bought for legitimacy. Marketplaces are caught in the middle because they do not often see or test the products. Marketplaces can, however, levy sanctions on, or even remove unethical sellers from their marketplace. Finally, the government is probably the least responsible until such time as a breach has been reported to them. At that point, they could enter the picture and prosecute the offenders.