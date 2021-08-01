Shopify dumps Trump’s stores from its platform

Source: Live stream of President Trump's Jan. 6 "Save America" Rally speech; trumpshop.net

Shopify announced yesterday that the platform is removing all online stores affiliated with Donald Trump’s campaign for president and the Trump Organization for violating its policies prohibiting users that promote or support organizations that advocate violent activity.

The Canadian online platform took its action a day after Mr. Trump spoke to a group of supporters in Washington, D.C. and continued to promote allegations that the recent election was stolen from him and them.

Those listening to Mr. Trump’s speech near the White House moved to the Capitol Building where they overran police. Around 50 officers were injured as they sought to hold back rioters. One member of the Capitol Police, Brian Sicknick, lost his life while sustaining injuries received as he “physically engaged” with rioters during the melee.

Shopify issued a statement that it “does not tolerate actions that incite violence” and that Mr. Trump’s behavior had violated its policy, “which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.”

The Retail Industry Leaders Association and others have come out to condemn Mr. Trump for inciting the Capitol Building riot. The group, which represents the largest retail chain operators, said, “It’s time for men and women of goodwill in government to denounce the conspiracy theories and cancerous rhetoric employed by those cravenly attempting to capitalize on political chaos. All those trafficking in sedition must be rebuked.”

Trump merchandise is still available on other online platforms and marketplaces operated by Amazon.com, Target, Walmart and others.