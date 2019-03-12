Why are brands so bad at identity resolution?
According to recent research for Epsilon-Conversant conducted by Forrester, only half of brands are capable of fundamental identity resolution, like accurately finding customers across devices, controlling their messaging frequency and sequencing and building a unified customer profile.
The survey of 205 brand marketers found that, although 66 percent of brands have an ID strategy that is at least one-year-old, the great majority are still struggling in multiple areas:
- Persistence: Seventy-one percent struggle to maintain accurate IDs of their customers over time.
- Recognition: Sixty-nine percent struggle to understand what percentage of an addressable audience is active and reachable.
- Scale: Sixty-three percent struggle with the size of their identity program or the amount of the addressable audience they can reach.
- Accuracy: Fifty-eight percent of respondents said their brands face challenges with how precisely their identity resolution programs are able to message the correct person across devices, browsers and touchpoints.
- Privacy and Compliance: Forty percent struggle to ensure that opt-outs and customer privacy controls are in place.
One shortcoming revealed in the survey was the limited scope of identifiers. Most identity resolution programs rely on identifiers like email, IP addresses or login data but overlook identifiers such as offline transactional data (just 31 percent are using it). An overreliance on first-party cookies holds greater risk for privacy regulations.
Other shortcomings include inconsistent connection to measurement and a failure to tie programs to performance. The top challenges were seen as determining the right audiences for online campaigns (56 percent); improving performance and measurement of customer marketing (52 percent); optimizing online campaigns (50 percent); and personalizing online campaigns (47 percent).
Getting identity resolution right is important, as poor efforts in this regard can lead to problems such as reaching the wrong customer (45 percent), wasted marketing spending (42 percent), offering irrelevant products or services (38 percent) as well as lost opportunities for cross-sells or upsells, per respondents.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think are the current best methods for accurately and persistently identifying consumers across online and offline interactions? Is the bigger opportunity around identity resolution capitalizing on lesser-used sources or improving processes?
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Consumers are demanding consistency across channels and knowing the customer is key to that. But the challenge is, how do you do that without it being perceived as creepy? I feel very much like this has been somewhat of an “elephant in the room” in terms of how do you identify the customer without any concerns about invasiveness? I wonder if encouraging customers to use a single app but also to interact with the app even during a physical interaction can be a way forward.
CEO, Hanifin Loyalty LLC
The top business objective noted by CMOs in the survey is to improve customer satisfaction. Today, customers have high expectations for the way their data is used. Without improving the ability to consistently identify the customer, increasing customer satisfaction levels will be a constant struggle.
Retail industry thought leader
Email is still the best way to identify a customer online but I believe whether a customer is shopping with a mobile device, a tablet, a laptop or in a store all these need to be considered online transactions. We must integrate the store into the equation and connect it in real-time. The missing offline transactions account for 85 percent of the purchase history for a customer but we treat it as if it doesn’t exist because of our antiquated and siloed legacy systems.
Loyalty programs, IP addresses, phone numbers and postal addresses are all valuable and need to be leveraged to insure accurate capture and attribution. The real challenge is to include what is referred to above as offline transactions. The stores need to be wired into the web transactions in real-time to create a unified approach.
What good is it to know what I bought after I leave a store as opposed to talking to me electronically before checkout and across channels?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The idea of half of brands being able to identify their customers seems wildly idealistic; even identifying an IP address provides next to no insight into the customers at that address and their motivations for purchase. Brands might want to provide clearer incentives.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Connecting online and offline is the Holy Grail for marketers today, but it’s also a fine line to walk between “give me personalized service” and “don’t be creepy.” Consumers have multiple touchpoints today, from phone numbers to emails (often several), and they know how to clear cookies from web browsers. The best method is to get them to opt in to allow the connecting of activities, but the challenge will be to make that worthwhile over the long run. Consumers are fully aware that their data is being gathered and analyzed, but they also expect real value in return.