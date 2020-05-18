Would an Uber/Grubhub merger be good for restaurant meal delivery?
Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Grubhub in what promises to reshape the restaurant meal delivery space.
Among the potential benefits of a combination:
- Market leader: A combination of Uber Eats and Grubhub would have about 55 percent share of food delivery in the U.S., according to Wedbush Securities. DoorDash would be second at 35 percent, with Postmates the fourth major player.
- Food delivery growth: Uber’s main ride-hailing business has essentially dried up amid shelter-at-home calls while food delivery has surged as consumers stay home and many restaurants remain shut down.
- Profitability: All four major food delivery players lose money. To some analysts, the costs of building out delivery and luring customers leaves room for only two major delivery players. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, told investors on May 7, “There is a bunch of consolidation happening on a global basis where bigger players can not only provide better service for restaurants and consumers, but can provide a better service kind of on an economic basis that is sustainable.”
Grubhub had retained advisers in January to consider a possible sale well before the pandemic threat was fully realized, reported The Wall Street Journal.
The deal could fall apart over valuation and significant antitrust concerns, particularly as many local restaurants fight for survival in the face of the pandemic.
The pandemic crisis could present opportunities with Olive Garden and Waffle House using third-party delivery for the first time, although Cheesecake Factory, Chipotle and Applebee’s have built their own carryout operations to avoid middlemen costs.
Gig-economy companies may face more costs going forward as legislators are pushing for improved working conditions.
The crisis has also exacerbated tensions over the fees charged to restaurants for delivery. A number of cities are imposing or debating caps on such fees during the pandemic. Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney told investors on May 6, “We are doing everything we can imagine to help restaurants because, at the end of the day, the restaurants’ business is our business.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would an Uber and Grubhub merger be a positive development for restaurants and consumers? In what ways do you expect the pandemic to impact the restaurant delivery space?
5 Comments on "Would an Uber/Grubhub merger be good for restaurant meal delivery?"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Less competition could mean increased delivery costs. I believe that would lead me to do curb service or to go to the restaurant instead.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The potential merger of Uber and Grubhub is a logical strategy as there are synergies. Even before the pandemic, Uber and Lyft drivers were also doing deliveries for Grubhub and DoorDash, as some figured out that it was the best way to make the most money during dinner hours. They avoided the traffic and wait times associated with airport pick-up and drop-offs, by staying in a neighborhood and doing multiple food deliveries in an hour. A combined Uber and Grubhub team has synergies.
The pandemic has inspired many consumers to try food delivery and some of those consumers may find that they really appreciate the convenience and it will become a habit. Food delivery will be a larger share of most restaurants’ business going forward.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
I’m not sure that such a merger is going to fix the mess that third-party delivery (3PD) is right now. With a high take rate and limited data-sharing, this is not currently a long-term strategy for restaurants. In the meantime there are substantial gaps that need to be addressed that currently undermine the customer experience and can erode a loyal customer base:
We are guiding firms through many of these challenges now. I would expect a merger, at least in the short to intermediate term, to take the focus away from solving many of these challenges.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
This only makes sense if the underlying economics for food delivery work. There have been many articles written about the companies mentioned losing money and hoping one day that they can do enough volume and/or that there are changes in the model to allow them to make money.
This merger could be good for the restaurant delivery business but bad for the restaurants. There have been articles about the cost to the restaurants that utilize third-party delivery services especially if the customer contacts them rather than placing their order with the restaurant directly. An example would be in Chicago where the Mayor got involved and mandated all their receipts list all the fees and other charges.
I expect more people will become comfortable with curbside pickup service. I have seen improvements in how this is being handled by the restaurants we patronize, plus it is a chance to get out of the house.