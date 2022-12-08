DOJ orders cigarette companies to post signs with health warnings

Retail News
DOJ orders cigarette companies to post signs with health warningsCNBC 12/08/2022
The Justice Department will require cigarette manufacturers to post signs in retail stores warning of the negative health effects of smoking. The order will go into effect on July 1, 2023. Signs will include warnings such as “Smoking cigarettes causes numerous diseases and on average 1,200 American deaths every day.”
Discussions
