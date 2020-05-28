Dollar General crushes its first quarter

Retail News

TheStreet

Dollar General reported earnings that were 73 percent higher year-over-year as the chain’s stores proved a destination point for consumers looking to buy everyday staples during the coronavirus outbreak. “Our team members have been tirelessly committed to fulfilling the Company’s mission of Serving Others, and we could not be more proud of how they have responded to the needs of our communities,” said CEO Todd Vasos. “As a result of their efforts, we are very pleased to report strong first-quarter financial results.”