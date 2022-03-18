Dollar General expects to pick up customers as prices rise

Retail News
Dollar General expects to pick up customers as prices riseReuters 03/17/2022
Dollar General is forecasting a sales increase of about 10 percent this year and a jump in profits of between 12 and 14 percent. The retailers expects that inflation will lead more consumers to shop in its stores. Rival Dollar Tree recently increased its top price from $1 to $1.25, but Dollar General has not followed suit.
