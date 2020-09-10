Dollar General opens new retail concept targeting wealthier consumers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Dollar General is opening a new concept — Popshelf — that features beauty products, home decor and party supplies, mostly priced under $5. The small store format is designed to appeal to women with higher incomes (up to $125K a year) than its namesake business. The dollar store retailer plans to open Popshelf locations in suburbs around bigger cities in coming weeks, including two in Nashville, TN. Dollar General expects to have 30 of the stores open by the end of next year.