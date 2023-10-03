Dollar General’s Takeover of America Is Nearly Complete, Proving Messy Stores Can Win With Discounts

Dollar General has extended its reach to all 48 contiguous U.S. states with the opening of a new store in Columbia Falls, Montana. Despite reducing its new store opening goal for 2023, the discount retailer continues to grow rapidly, now boasting about 19,000 stores across the nation. However, reports from both current and former employees highlight challenges like cluttered stores, fire safety concerns, and pest issues, prompting the company to invest in additional labor and “smart teams” for store maintenance.