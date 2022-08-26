Retail News

Dollar store chains concerned about rising prices

CNN 08/26/2022

Dollar General and Dollar Tree reported positive sales in the most recent quarter, but both are concerned that inflation may cut into their business results going forward. Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski pointed to consumers being “pressured by higher costs for food, fuel, rent and more” as a reason for concern. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos cautioned about “economic uncertainty” brought about by inflationary pressures.

