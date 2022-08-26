Dollar store chains concerned about rising prices

Retail News
Dollar store chains concerned about rising pricesCNN 08/26/2022
Dollar General and Dollar Tree reported positive sales in the most recent quarter, but both are concerned that inflation may cut into their business results going forward. Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski pointed to consumers being “pressured by higher costs for food, fuel, rent and more” as a reason for concern. Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos cautioned about “economic uncertainty” brought about by inflationary pressures.
Discussions
