Dr. Oz learns a social media lesson while grocery shopping for crudités

Retail News

Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Dr. Mehmet Oz is running as the Republican candidate for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. The former talk show host decided to post a video of himself shopping in a grocery store with the intent of blaming food inflation on President Joseph Biden. Instead, Dr. Oz invited ridicule for not knowing that he was shopping in Wegmans, instead calling the store Wegners. It probably didn’t help his cause that he said he was in the store shopping for crudités.