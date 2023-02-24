Driver shortages and home cooking spell bad news for pizza chains

Retail News
Driver shortages and home cooking spell bad news for pizza chainsBloomberg/Fortune 02/24/2023
Domino’s and Papa John’s saw their sales tail off in the fourth quarter as consumers prepared more meals at home to stretch their food dollars in an inflationary environment. The pizza chains have also been limited by a shortage of delivery drivers, who have been siphoned off in many cases by third-party services like DoorDash and GrubHub.
