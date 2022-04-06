Driverless taxis pick up fares in San Francisco

Retail News

TechCrunch

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle business unit of General Motors, has received permission from California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to begin charging customers for its robot taxi service in San Francisco. The service, which operates at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour, is currently available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. “In the coming months, we’ll expand our operating domain, our hours of operation and our ability to charge members of the public for driverless rides until we have fared rides 24/7 across the entire city,” said a spokesperson.